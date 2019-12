Fire crews have been called to tackle a blaze at an Aberdeen gym.

Emergency services were called at 6.15am to the incident at the Nuffield Health facility on Justice Mill Lane.

However, the small fire was already out by the time they arrived.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called there at 6.15am.

“It was a small fire that was out on our arrival and we were just making sure it was safe.

“The stop message came through at 6.53am.”