Firefighters called to Aberdeen city centre building after smell of smoke reported

Firefighters were called to a building on Aberdeen’s Union Street this morning.

Two appliances attended after reports of a strong smell of smoke in the area.

Crews used a pressure ventilation fan and ladder at the incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We received a call at 7.30pm and dispatched two local appliances to the scene.

“We received a stop message at 8.21am, with one of the appliances now left the scene.”