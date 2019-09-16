Firefighters called to kitchen fire at Aberdeen shopping centre

Fire crews were called to an Aberdeen shopping centre after a fire in a kitchen.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in Di Maggio’s restaurant in the Bon Accord Centre at 1.45pm.

Two crews from the Central and North Anderson Drive stations attended the blaze.

The shopping centre remains open as normal.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call for the Bon Accord Centre on George Street at 1.45pm.

“There was a fire in a kitchen within the centre.

“The crews extinguished the fire.

“We received the stop message at 2.02pm.”

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord Centre manager said “ The fire brigade attended an isolated incident in Di Maggio’s today, the centre remains open as normal.”