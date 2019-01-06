Firefighters called after blaze breaks out on Aberdeen street

Firefighters were called to an Aberdeen street after a blaze broke out.

The fire started in dumped building materials in Manor Avenue, Northfield, just after 4.10pm today, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two crews, based at North Anderson Drive, were called to the scene and put the fire out by 4.20pm.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: “We received a large number of calls from members of the public about a fire that had started in a quantity of discarded building materials.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene after the reports came in at 4.11pm and the stop message came through at 4.20pm.”