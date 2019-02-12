Video: Firefighters battle huge flat blaze in Aberdeen

Firefighters have extinguished a well-developed blaze in Aberdeen.

Crews were called to Richmond Street in Rosemount at 5.45pm.

Six units from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance along with a Scottish Ambulance Service incident unit.

Police were also in attendance having been notified by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 5.55pm.

Part of the road was closed at its junction with Kintore Place.

© Oliver Lynch/Instagram

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances – including an incident support vehicle and height vehicle – were in attendance.

She said: “We were called to a tenement building compromising of four floors with a well-developed fire in the top-floor flat.

“Our crews had six breathing apparatus and two main jets in use.

“All persons have been accounted for.”