Firefighters battle tractor blaze at north-east farm

Firefighters were called to deal with a tractor fire at a north-east farm.

The alarm was raised at 3.20pm today at Hillhead of Pitullie, near Fraserburgh.

Two crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dealt with the blaze.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We received the call about a loader on fire near Fraserburgh at 3.20pm.

“We had two crews from Fraserburgh in attendance, 11 firefighters in total.

“There was a small fire in the engine compartment of the farm vehicle.

“We left the scene at 3.55pm and there were no casualties.”