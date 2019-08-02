Firefighters battle rubbish blaze on Aberdeen street

Firefighters battled a blaze on an Aberdeen street in the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to Marquis Road in Woodside shortly before 3am following reports of a burning pile of rubbish which was resting against a building.

Three appliances were sent to the blaze, which was described as “well-developed” – two from Central fire station and one from North Anderson Drive.

Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a fan were used as the fire was extinguished.

Crews finished fighting the fire shortly after 3am. Nobody was hurt.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a fire on Marquis Road in Aberdeen at 2.51am.

“A quantity of rubbish against a building was alight. The fire was well-developed by the time we arrived.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene from Central and one was sent from North Anderson Drive.

“The stop message was received at 3.06am.”