Firefighters battle gorse blaze near north-east town

Crews are currently tackling a gorse fire outside a north-east town.
The alarm was raised at 5.21pm and two appliances were sent to the scene near Longmanhill, just outside of Macduff.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also sent out a water carrier, crews are using one hose reel jet.
There are not thought to be any injuries.
