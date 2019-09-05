Firefighters battle blaze at former Aberdeen sports club

Concerns for safety have been raised after a blaze broke out at a disused outdoor sports club in Aberdeen.

Two fire engines were dispatched at around 8pm yesterday to deal with reports of a fire at the Kaimhill Outdoor Sports Centre on Ramsay Gardens in Garthdee.

Fire crews spent around an hour bringing the blaze under control and left the scene shortly after 9pm.

A statement from Garthdee Community Council said the group was “extremely saddened” by the news.

FIRE AT THE FORMER BOWLING CLUB.Garthdee community council is extremely saddened, indeed angry, at the news of tonight'… Posted by Garthdee Community Council on Wednesday, 4 September 2019

A post on the group’s Facebook page said: “It is wholly unacceptable that our community is faced with fire-raising incidents, and all of the obvious dangers which arises from such.

“The time of fire crews should not be wasted in this way, and the cost to the taxpayer for such idiotic and vile actions is considerable.

“While we do not know who is responsible for this, rest assured, if we do find out we will report it to the police as someone will certainly know who is responsible.

“Perhaps it’s time for Aberdeen City Council to flatten the former club house to the ground given the condition it must now be in.”

Earlier this year, two children, aged 10 and 11, were charged in connection with a fire at the centre.

Police were called to the scene in April after receiving reports a fire had broken out in sections of carpet. Officers also found that a wooden bench and a section of wall had been damaged.

They were reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit, with extra police patrols in the area in the aftermath.

Aberdeen City Council currently still own the property.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We will be inspecting the building at the defunct Kaimhill Sports Centre and looking at all the options available to us to secure the area and ensure it is safe for the future”.

In 2016 it went on sale after it was declared to be “surplus to requirements” by council officers.

At the time a community-led campaign had called for proceeds from the proposed sale would go towards the Inchgarth Community Centre.

Councillor for the area, Ian Yuill said he is concerned for the safety of the building.

He added: “If it turns out that this fire was started deliberately I think locals have a right to be concerned.

“I have contacted the council and urged to conduct a safety inspection into the state of the building.

“The centre has been unused for quite some time now and, if it is established that it is no longer safe, than I think the only other solution would be to demolish it.”