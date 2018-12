Firefighters have been called to a house fire in the north-east tonight.

Two crews were sent from the Fraserburgh station to King Edward Street in the town.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7.15pm to a small fire in Fraserburgh in a dwelling on King Edward street.

“We are still at the scene, it is a small house fire.

“We have two crews there with 11 firefighters.”