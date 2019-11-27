Firefighters battle blaze at north-east barn

Firefighters from across the north-east battled a blaze at a north-east farm through the night.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire in a barn near Rothienorman at around 8.45pm yesterday.

A spokesman in the fire control room said it contained as many as 1,000 hay bales, but confirmed the farmer had managed to remove his cattle from the building.

Fire engines from Oldmeldrum, Turriff, Insch and Inverurie were dispatched to the scene.

Additional resources were also sent including water carrier vehicles and a tall hydraulic platform from Aberdeen Central station, used to take on the blaze from above.

Firefighters were lifting water from a nearby pond in their efforts to bring the flames under control.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 2.30am today.

However, appliances were still at the scene this morning.