Firefighters battle Aberdeen flat blaze

Fire crews tackled a blaze in an Aberdeen property this morning – which is suspected to have been started deliberately.

Emergency services were called shortly before 5am following reports of smoke and flames coming from the window of the property on Lintmill Terrace in Northfield.

The blaze was described as “well-developed”.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to bring the flames under control. They also had to cut away floorboards.

Police remain at the scene while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Reports were received of smoke and flames coming from a building this morning.

“It is suspected to be wilful, although that is still being investigated.”

Nobody was in the property by the time emergency services arrived.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to the property on Lintmill Terrace at around 4.46am.

“The fire was within a domestic property comprising two floors. It was a well-developed fire on the first floor.

“It was extinguished by around 5.05am.”