Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a north-east nature reserve this evening.

One appliance from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident at the Gramps in Kincorth.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said the call came in at 5pm, and added: “We’ve got one appliance there and there is one jet in use.”

She added: “The fire was extinguished and the stop message came in at 17.38 pm.

“There were four firefighters called to the scene.”