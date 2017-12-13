45 firefighters called to tackle blaze at Aberdeenshire primary school

Six fire engines were called out to tackle a blaze at a North-east school in the early hours of today.

The call over the fire at Meldrum Primary School in Oldmeldrum, was received at about 3am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances and 45 firefighters to the scene.

Attended fire at Oldmeldrum primary school in early hours @fire_scot crews did excellent job in stopping fire spread from serious fire. Keeping communities safe. Thanks @NorthEPolice @Scotambservice pic.twitter.com/GqOfob61YS — David Rout (@DavidRout_LSO) December 13, 2017

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose-reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The crews received the stop message at 4.45am and left the scene just before 6am.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the blaze but the school will remain closed today to staff and pupils.

A police spokesman confirmed it was not believed to be suspicious.

Thanks to @fire_scot crews for their excellent work in containing the damage to our @Aberdeenshire school. Glad that everyone is ok. School closed for the day & work underway to sort out school provision asap. https://t.co/MtbmJ5GymM — Jim Savege (@jimsavege) December 13, 2017

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council commented: “Meldrum School has been closed today following a fire over night which has been contained to a ground floor toilet block and small classroom area.

“This will be fully investigated today and the school will provide updates to parents, carers and teachers during the day.”