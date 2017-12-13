Wednesday, December 13th 2017 Show Links
45 firefighters called to tackle blaze at Aberdeenshire primary school

by Jodie Molyneux
13/12/2017, 6:40 am Updated: 13/12/2017, 9:17 am
Six fire engines were called out to tackle a blaze at a North-east school in the early hours of today.

The call over the fire at Meldrum Primary School in Oldmeldrum, was received at about 3am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances and 45 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose-reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The crews received the stop message at 4.45am and left the scene just before 6am.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the blaze but the school will remain closed today to staff and pupils.

A police spokesman confirmed it was not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council commented: “Meldrum School has been closed today following a fire over night which has been contained to a ground floor toilet block and small classroom area.

“This will be fully investigated today and the school will provide updates to parents, carers and teachers during the day.”

