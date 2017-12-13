45 firefighters called to tackle blaze at Aberdeenshire primary school

Six fire engines were called out to tackle a blaze at a North-east school in the early hours of today.

The call over the fire at Meldrum Primary School in Oldmeldrum, was received at about 3am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances and 45 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose-reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The crews received the stop message at 4.45am and left the scene just before 6am.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the blaze.

A police spokesman confirmed it was not believed to be suspicious.