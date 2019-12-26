Fire service visits keep focus firmly on Aberdeen high-rise safety

Safety in high-rise blocks has been at the forefront of the minds of officials following the tragic deaths of more than 70 people in the fire at Grenfell Tower.

Aberdeen has 59 multi-storey towers and while the cladding used on the building in London has not featured at all in the Granite City there has been no let-up in making sure tenants are kept safe.

The city council and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service work together on keeping buildings free of any materials which could spark a blaze.

The fire service carries out regular home safety visits and Margaret Cowie, who lives at Gairn Court, booked a slot so they could check for any potential hazards.

David Gauld and Denise Cheyne visited the retired laboratory technician at her home within the sheltered housing complex.

David, who is the liaison officer for Aberdeen, said they check the fire alarms and look out for any potential hazards.

He said every station in the city will also regularly visit tower blocks and let the local authority know if there are any items that need to be removed.

David said: “We make sure the alarms are working and that there are no trailing leads or overloaded sockets in people’s homes.

“It is important to try to clear all communal areas and phone the council to get any debris lifted.

“Our crews do multi checks once a month now as well. Every station has got a set amount of multi-storeys in Aberdeen. They get checked on a rolling basis and they start at the top.

“They’ll check the dry risers and the fire doors. They will look for mattresses or any furniture lying around.

“Aberdeen has been proactive on what we have been doing. It is part of the routine for all of the watches.

“We are in people’s houses all the time and the crews notify myself. (If there is an issue) I would tell the council and they will get it lifted.”

As well checking every inch of the home during the fire safety visit, the team also asked Margaret a series of safety questions which are used to put together an emergency plan in case there is a fire.

This includes making sure a safe route to the nearest exit is mapped out in advance of any danger.

Denise Cheyne is the liaison support officer and said while their visit to Margaret’s flat was “straightforward” this was not always the case.

She said they have to be prepared for any eventuality when they visit someone’s home,

Denise said: “This visit is a relatively straightforward one.

“But a lot of the time they are very dirty (homes) and there’s a lot of hoarders we go to as well.

“You can go into homes and you don’t know what is behind that door. Sometimes you are squeezing into the door because the hallway is packed with stuff. It can be the same in each room.

“If we know somebody is particularly vulnerable because of disability or illness – or a drug or alcohol dependency – we may give them fire retardant throws or bedding to make them safer.

“When we visit some homes they have cigarette burn marks on the sofa or on the carpet. It is a tell-tale sign that they are dropping their cigarettes. It might be they have a shaky hands, drug issues or (are on) strong medication.”

She said the information they gather during fire home safety visits is used to keep crews as well as residents safe with everything being fed back to the firefighters when they receive an emergency call.

Denise said: “Hundreds of people in Aberdeen are on oxygen therapy so we always carry out home safety visits to those with cylinders.

“We put a marker on our system so when we mobilise crews they will know what to expect.

“This isn’t just to make the individual safer in their house it is making sure our crews are safe as well.

“They might be told somebody on the first floor is bedbound for example, so they know exactly where to go.

“There’s all sorts we come across really.”