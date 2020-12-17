Fire service prepare to treat children in hospital to unusual festive visit

Aberdeen’s fire service is teaming up with the Archie Foundation to ensure their traditional festive visit to a children’s hospital can still go ahead this year – with a twist.

Regulations brought in to stop the spread of the coronavirus have meant usual visits to cheer up kids at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) ahead of Christmas have had to be cancelled.

Stars from Aberdeen FC and the pantomime cast from His Majesty’s Theatre are among those who have had to call off their trips.

But special measures are being taken to ensure the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service can still brighten the day for the young patients.

On Saturday, they will use their high-rise platform to lift the firefighters up to the window level of the wards so they can interact with the youngsters at a safe distance.

Jamie Smith, fundraising manager for the Archie Foundation, said: “We are all excited to be involved and see smiles on faces of all involved.

“We have had to be continually creative with our fundraising and the support we provide, as 2020 has provided ever-changing circumstances for all of us.”

After visitor numbers were restricted to one per bedside, the Archie Foundation managed to continue sessions such as music therapy by taking them online.

The charity also distributed a much larger quantity of craft materials and toys to keep children occupied and installed two 16ft Christmas trees in the hospital’s reception area.

Saturday’s visit is part of their effort to keep children smiling despite the difficult circumstances.

Matthew Cowe, watch commander at Central fire station, said: “For many years now, longer than I have been a firefighter, the fire service have made it their ambition to visit the children and staff at RACH over the Christmas period to deliver some gifts and engagement.

“I will always remember my first Christmas visit to the unit, particularly the joy and most beautiful smiles of the children that are going through the most challenging of times.

“The children and their families are delighted to see firefighters.

“For me, you look at the firefighters’ faces before, during and after the visit to the hospital and it’s a mixture of emotions.

“To partner up with the Archie Foundation in the lead up to the event opens new branches of trust and partnerships, all looking to achieve that goal: to see the children smile for a moment and enjoy the occasion.”