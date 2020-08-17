Fire service issues warning after blaze at north-east beauty spot

The fire service has issued a warning after a blaze at a north-east beauty spot.

The Bailies of Bennachie issued a warning earlier this month after visitors left the landscape at the popular route black with fire.

The group issued a warning following the blaze and now the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have followed suit with their own message.

Area Commander Martin Tait, the local senior officer for Aberdeenshire and Moray, said it was up to everyone to act responsibly during the summer.

He said: “Camp fires and barbecues can pose a serious fire risk to our countryside, and areas of Aberdeenshire and Moray can be extremely susceptible, as we have seen in recent years.

“If barbecuing or considering a camp fire, where these are allowed, never leave it unattended, ensure it is well away from anything to which it could spread and keep children and pets away from the cooking area. Avoid alcohol if you are in charge of preparing the food.

“Do not dispose of ashes until they are cold to the touch as hot ashes can melt a plastic bin causing fire. Wherever possible, they should always be doused with water prior to leaving them unattended.

“Remember to keep your area tidy and always clear up litter when done. Whist we all wish to keep our country beautiful, litter can seriously injure wildlife and items such as glass bottles in strong sunlight have the potential to start a fire.

“In addition to all this, if people are spending more time outdoors near waterways please be aware of the risks around cold water shock to prevent avoidable tragedies.”