Fire service issues wildfire warning for north-east

by Callum Main
20/03/2020, 12:33 pm
A warning has been issued for wildfires in the north-east this weekend
The north-east is at extreme risk of wildfire this weekend, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

In particular, the north and western coastal areas of Aberdeenshire are most likely to be affected.

Areas marked red are at a higher risk

A statement posted online said: “Areas across Scotland are at extreme risk of wildfire this weekend.

“From Saturday to Monday, southern and eastern Scotland face a significant threat of wildfire taking hold of areas of dry grass and vegetation.

“West and northwest parts of the country also face risk.”

