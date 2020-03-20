Fire service issues wildfire warning for north-east

The north-east is at extreme risk of wildfire this weekend, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

In particular, the north and western coastal areas of Aberdeenshire are most likely to be affected.

A statement posted online said: “Areas across Scotland are at extreme risk of wildfire this weekend.

“From Saturday to Monday, southern and eastern Scotland face a significant threat of wildfire taking hold of areas of dry grass and vegetation.

“West and northwest parts of the country also face risk.”