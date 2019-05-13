Fire service issue Scotland-wide wildfire warning as crews tackle beach blaze

A wildfire warning has been issued for the whole of Scotland.

Scottish Fire and Rescue service are warning people of the increased risk throughout this week.

A forecast map shows an increased danger of wildfires in parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands as well as western Fife and the central belt.

A wildfire warning is in place across Scotland until Friday, May 17. Please follow our advice – https://t.co/pWkMCaGDyU pic.twitter.com/ddfT0TdmZf — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) May 13, 2019

A spokesperson said “livestock, farmland, wildlife and woodland can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.”

The warning comes as firefighters work to tackle a blaze near a Highland beach which started burning yesterday.

And last month more than 80 firefighters, two helicopters, 19 fire engines and specialist teams tackled a huge fire near a Moray windfarm that burned for more than four days.

Be prepared for wildfires that can threaten your home

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service has the following advice for people in at risk areas.

It may seem like a remote possibility, but it pays to be prepared. Here a some simple tips for keeping you, your home and your family safe from wildfires.

Do you and your family have a plan for your safety in the event of a wildfire?

Do all family members know what to do and where to assemble in the event of a wildfire, including rounding-up and caring for pets?

Have you discussed an escape plan with your neighbours?

Have you talked to your children about not starting fires or playing with matches?

