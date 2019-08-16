Fire service called after dog gets stuck down Aberdeen embankment

Several fire appliances are in attendance after a dog became stuck down an embankment in Aberdeen.

Crews were called shortly before 5pm after the animal got into difficulty at Culter Burn near Kennerty Mills Road.

A water rescue unit and two boats are in attendance along with two pumps.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a dog being stuck down an embankment near Kennerty Mills Road at 4.45pm.

“We have two pumps as well as two boats and a water rescue unit as crews may be required to go into the water to rescue the dog.”