Woman taken to hospital following water rescue at Tillyfourie Quarry

A woman has been taken to hospital after emergency services were sent to deal with a water rescue at Tillyfourie Quarry.

Police were called to the scene near Alford at 10.40am, with two boat teams from Central Fire Station in Aberdeen and Elgin Fire Station joining around an hour and a half later.

Ambulance crews, the fire service’s dog unit and a line rescue team from Altens also attended.

The fire crews left the scene at 1.58pm, handing over to police and ambulance.

A spokesman for the police said: “We were called out at 10.40am.

“The call was concern for a person, and the woman has been taken to hospital.”

A fire service spokesman said: “We got the call from the police at 12.08pm, because it was a quarry we mobilised two boat teams from Central Fire Station and Elgin, and a line rescue team from Altens.

“In total, we had three appliances, two officers and the fire service dog unit in attendance there.

“We left at 1.58pm and the incident was handed over to the ambulance and police.”