UPDATE: The fire service extinguished the fire at about 9.27pm.

The fire service are currently in attendance at a tree fire in Aberdeen.

One appliance has been called following reports of a fire in a tree at the bottom of Kincorth Hill.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said: “We received a call from police at 8.59pm about a tree being on fire and dispatched an appliance to the scene.”