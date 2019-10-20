Fire safety bid for Travellers in north-east

Fire chiefs have admitted they continue to face challenges in reaching out to the Traveller community in the north-east.

Area commander Bruce Farquharson told Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee that the service has staff dedicated to engaging with the country’s most challenging communities.

Mr Farquharson said there is a greater risk of fire within campsites and caravan sites.

He insisted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is dedicated to ensuring people are safe – wherever they choose to live.

However, he admitted that despite their efforts to reach out, they still face a number of obstacles to building up relationships with members of the community.

Mr Farquharson said: “Unfortunately, we have experience of serious fires at campsites, and that is sadly transferable to the Traveller community.

“We do find the Travelling community incredibly difficult to engage with. A lot of that is due to their transient nature.

“We have a specialised group of colleagues who focus on the communities which are most challenging for us.

“We do find it extremely difficult to engage but we are making significant efforts to make sure our safety advice is available in a way everyone understands.

“It is a case of trying to make sure people know how to keep themselves safe in the environment they choose to live in.”

In response, committee member councillor Lesley Dunbar admitted the council had faced similar problems, and said the local authority would continue to work in partnership with the emergency services to reach out to the Traveller community in the north-east.

She said: “We also often find it hard to reach out to these communities and we appreciate the ongoing work that is happening.

“It seems to be part of an ongoing set of challenges.

“If we can assist in any way we will endeavour to do that.”