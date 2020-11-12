Fire knocks out production at Premier Oil Catcher FPSO

Premier Oil has announced that production from its Catcher FPSO has been stopped after a fire broke out on board.

On Monday, November 9, there was a fire in the electrical equipment affecting the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) switchboard.

Premier Oil said no one on board was injured in the fire and BMO, who operates the Catcher FPSO, is “working to reinstate the HVAC, which would enable production to restart within the next week”.

Read more on Energy Voice.