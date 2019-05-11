Devastated Aberdeen community pledges to move on in spirit of Notre Dame after massive school fire

A devastated community has pledged that a fire-hit former school will rise from the ashes.

Victoria Road School, which has been derelict for more than 10 years, was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out at the site.

More than 40 firefighters in six fire engines were called to the scene in Torry, as well as crews from Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Firefighters spent most of yesterday at the scene and by noon the blaze was extinguished, although crews remained at the site until 4.30pm.

The fire – which broke out at around 9am – is a blow for local groups, who had hoped to turn the building into affordable housing and a community hub.

In March a design team were inside the building to get a closer inspection of the structure as preparation work got under way on the site.

David Fryer, the head of the Torry Development Trust (TDT) which was working alongside Grampian Housing Association to revamp the building, said the recent fire in Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral made him determined to bring the charred building back to life.

He said: “We are all devastated but we have to move on from here.

“Notre Dame is still standing and Victoria Road School has survived an even worse fire so it will be restored and will come back.

“Our plan for the building, which was accepted by the council last September, was a combination of affordable housing and community facilities.”

Yesterday’s fire is not the first time the building has found itself near collapse.

The old school, which was built 141 years ago, managed to survive bombings by the German Luftwaffe on June 30 1940. The raid caused an extensive fire but repairs were carried out successfully.

But this week’s blaze caused the roof of the building to completely collapse.

Ally Birkett, group manager for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the Central Fire Station, said three fire engines were initially sent to the scene.

He added: “We got a call informing us of the fire at Victoria Road and we immediately mobilised three fire appliances to the incident.

“On arrival we were met with a rapidly-developing fire and additional resources were then requested.

“We sent three further fire appliances and an aerial appliance.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire yet – that will be determined once the fire has been extinguished and it is safe for crews to go in.

“We are not aware of anybody being in the building at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to members of the public or to fire service staff.”

After fire investigators have established whether or not the blaze was deliberate, police will join the investigation.

Residents spoke of their sadness as they watched the building become engulfed in smoke.

Tarra Donald, 35, who lives in a nearby street, had a bird’s-eye view of the fire.

She said: “I was running late for getting the kids ready to go to school and I opened the window and my daughter said, ‘Mummy, what is that smell?’ All I saw was billowing smoke.

“My first thought was it could be school or the harbour.

“It is just such a shame that this has happened. I got a letter through my door because they were trying to save it and trying to do something with it.

“I cannot believe this has happened.”

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said: “This is gravely serious news. With such bright hopes for the site, it is devastating to see the building ravaged by fire. Thankfully, no one was injured and I thank the fire service for their sterling efforts.

“This is especially saddening following the excellent work of Torry Development Trust to redevelop the school into affordable housing.”

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie said: “Any fire is devastating to a community but for this to happen to a place so loved and fought for by the people of Torry really makes this experience heartbreaking.

“There will of course be questions as to how the fire started and how it was able to start in an empty building.

“I have full faith that Torry Development Trust and the community will get through this but we have to make sure they are getting support to do that.”