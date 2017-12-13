North-east primary school to reopen after blaze

A North-east school closed after a fire will reopen tomorrow.

Meldrum School in Oldmeldrum was closed today after a blaze broke out at 3am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines and 45 firefighters tackled the blaze at the ground floor toilet block.

The blaze, which was not believed to be suspicious, was out by 4.45am, with crews leaving the scene just before 6am.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We would like to thank parents, children, staff and teachers for their patience during the closure. We are also grateful for the swift response from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and our partners, which ensured the fire was not worse.”