Fire-hit north-east garage set to be rebuilt

The owners of a garage destroyed by fire have been given permission to rebuild it.

Ricardo’s Garage, on Albert Street, Fraserburgh, was hit by the massive blaze earlier this year.

Residents had to flee their homes as gas tanks and oil cans exploded.

A team of 67 firefighters fought to control the situation and police extended their cordon around the site as the roof sagged and collapsed inward.

After the fire, the site was gutted and plans were lodged to build a new workshop.

Aberdeenshire Council has now approved proposals to rebuild the garage.

The application was lodged by bosses of the Fraserburgh Kessock Service Station in August and local authority planning officers have now approved the plans.

A report states: “The application site is part of a large area between Albert Street and Charlotte Lane, on which several commercial and industrial buildings once stood. The former building on the application site was a car maintenance and tyre fitters’ workshop. The application is considered to be fully in accordance with all pertinent development plan policies and appropriate to its location.”