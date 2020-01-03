Fire-hit firms to move down street after Aberdeen restaurant blaze

Three Aberdeen firms will relocate to new premises next week after the office they shared was destroyed in a fire.

The building that houses Valentino’s Italian restaurant, two legal firms and a property consultants was left in ruins after a fire broke out at around 2am on December 23.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed an investigation into the cause of the blaze at 70 Carden Place “remains ongoing”.

Frank Lefevre, chairman of Quantum Claims which owns the building, confirmed the firm has plans to move into another property on the street at number 40 Carden Place.

Law firm Lefevre Litigation and property consultants Bidwells will also relocate to the same property following the festive break.

Mr Lefevre said: “They have locked the front door of number 70 so I think we will hear the results (of the investigation) in due course.

“Hopefully we will start to work out of there by the start of next week.

“It’s been a harrowing week but on Monday I had a good lunch because I knew things were starting to move.

“Things are looking a bit brighter.”

The initial fire broke out two hours after Valentino’s – formerly Dizzy’s – had finished their staff party.

Crews worked throughout the day and night to contain the fire, with smoke from the scene visible from across the city.

Eight fire appliances were sent to the property and more than 40 firefighters battled the blaze at its height before it was eventually declared fully extinguished shortly after 9pm on the same day.

The probe into the fire was delayed at first because flames kept re-emerging in the following days after the fire first took hold.

There were no reported casualties, but the fire completely destroyed much of the premises, which contained the Valentino’s bar and restaurant – formerly Soju and before that, Dizzy’s – in addition to the three Aberdeen firms.

Station commander Bryan Nelson previously said the blaze was “large and challenging”, adding that it took a “sustained effort” from firefighters to bring it under control.

In a statement, the restaurant’s manager Kerim Yakin said: “Dear guests, friends and supporters, I would like to say I am really devastated about the fire.

“All the team were excellent and business was going in the right direction. I appreciate all my staff.

“They have done a great job since we rebranded. I am so upset. The most important thing is no one was injured.

“Myself and all our team will miss you all. Thanks everyone for your thoughts.”

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight, from Aberdeen CID, previously said the cause of the fire remained “unknown”.