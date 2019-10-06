Fire-hit Aberdeen restaurant to reopen this week

A popular Aberdeen restaurant left damaged after a fire broke out is set to reopen this week.

FreshMex suffered significant damage as a result of the blaze at its Schoolhill premises in February and has been under renovation since.

FreshMex at Schoolhill will be re-opening this Tuesday 8th October at 11.30am! 🎉Many thanks again to our loyal… Posted by FreshMex on Saturday, 5 October 2019

And now the owners have announced they will open their doors again at 11.30am on Tuesday.

A post of Facebook said: “Many thanks again to our loyal customers, suppliers & fellow local businesses – your support has helped our team get here.

“We are so excited to open our doors & welcome you all back – see you soon!”