Fire-hit Aberdeen restaurant to reopen next month

A popular Aberdeen restaurant left damaged after a fire broke out is set to reopen next month.

Fresh Mex suffered significant damage as a result of the blaze at its Schoolhill premises in February and has been under renovation since.

The fast food restaurant will reopen mid to late September.

Director of FreshMex Robbie Moult said “We are pleased to announce we will be reopening our Schoolhill unit in September.

“The renovations are now almost complete and we are in the process of decorating and training new staff before the big re-launch.

“Our team would like to thank the support from our loyal customers, friends and suppliers over the last six months.”