Fire-hit Aberdeen restaurant to open doors within weeks

Bosses at a fire-hit Aberdeen restaurant are hoping it will reopen within weeks.

Amarone on Union Street was forced to close after a blaze tore through its basement last year.

More than 50 firefighters battled the blaze at Amarone on November 10, which also closed off part of Union Street, between Bon Accord Street and Crown Street, along with Langstane Place.

An official open date is yet to be set, but they are expecting to serve their first customers from the second week in November.

Mario Gizzi of parent company Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group told the Press and Journal: “It was a difficult decision to close the restaurant. We had the opportunity to remodel the restaurant to offer a world-class eating and drinking experience.

“The designs are stunning, taking inspiration from the finest central cocktail bars in the world.

“With construction now under way, we are on schedule for a late Autumn opening.”

Nine appliances battled the fire for six hours, after the report was made to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at around 10.30am, with firefighters not leaving the scene until after midnight, before returning at 3am and 8am the following morning to ensure that no hot spots were able to re-ignite.

A joint Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigation determined the fire may have been caused by a faulty tumble dryer in the basement area, which ignited prior to opening time.