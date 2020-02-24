Fire-hit Aberdeen restaurant set to be demolished

An Aberdeen restaurant badly damaged in a fire will now be demolished.

The blaze tore through Valentino’s Italian on Carden Place on December 23 last year.

It took more than 40 firefighters four hours to bring the inferno under control.

The fire caused “significant structural damage” and the roof of the building completely collapsed. Nobody was injured.

Now a building warrant has been lodged with the city council to demolish the premises.

It is owned by legal firm Quantum Claims, which leased part of it to Valentino’s.

Quantum Claims chairman Frank Lefevre said a decision is yet to be made on the future of the site once it has been razed to the ground, adding: “We haven’t made a decision on it and that may take two to three years to happen.

“We have tenants who are a licensed premises and it depends on what happens with their own insurance claim.

“They have their own policy.

“We have employed a surveyor and architects.

“Once the building has been cleared it will leave us with the shell.”

Mr Lefevre said they were still looking for a company to take on the demolition project and they hope to rebuild on the site eventually.

He said: “It is out for tender at the moment and it could take three to six months to find someone.

“Clearly getting it demolished puts us a step closer to the part where we need to decide what to do with it.

“We will have to see whether or not we build the same building there now or something completely new.”

Last week, a teenager was convicted of breaking into the fire-hit restaurant and stealing six charred bottles of prosecco.

Lee Munro, 19, was caught inside the burned out building with the alcohol on February 5 after neighbours called the police.

He is due to be sentenced at the next hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in April.