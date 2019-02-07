Fire-hit Aberdeen fishermen have ‘been left on their own’

A group of Aberdeen fishermen who lost their boats in a suspicious blaze have “been left on their own”, a north-east MSP has claimed.

Fishermen spoke of their devastation after the incident on January 6 at Cove Harbour that saw five boats, a shed and fishing gear destroyed in the fire.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr called for the Scottish Government to support the fishing community to safeguard their livelihoods and ensure the fire does not “kill off fishing” in the area.

In a letter to Mr Kerr, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said that while he was “very saddened” to hear about the fire, the support the Scottish Government could provide was “limited”.

He added: “My deepest sympathies go out to the fishermen and families affected, for whom this is clearly a difficult time.

“I understand a police investigation is ongoing into this and other recent fire-raising incidents in the area, and I hope they succeed in identifying who was responsible.

“Unfortunately, the financial support the Scottish Government can provide in such circumstances is limited.

“Our primary funding mechanism for the fishing industry, the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, is fully committed for sea fisheries measures and is currently closed.

“It will be the responsibility of the individual fishermen to pursue insurance claims for the loss of their vessels and equipment, and I hope all achieve a satisfactory outcome.”

Mr Ewing added that he would be happy for the fishermen to contact officials directly with any “specific” requests for advice, but added that with a police investigation under way he was “unclear” what assistance, if any, could be provided.

Mr Kerr said: “I understand fishermen will be pursuing claims for their lost vessels. But I highly doubt they will receive any support for the loss of earnings.

“This begs the question as to how many boats would have to be lost, or where they would have to be, to receive more than warm words from Mr Ewing. They’ve been left on their own.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

The force is also keeping an open mind as to whether a fire at the nearby £350 million Aberdeen Harbour expansion project at Nigg Bay could be linked to the Cove fire.

On Boxing Day, a crane was destroyed in what police believe was a deliberate blaze, and the following week construction equipment and other vehicles were damaged.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This was a shocking incident which has had terrible consequences for people’s livelihoods and the wider local economy.

“We hope the police investigation identifies those responsible and expect the local authority to provide all necessary support and services as required to those affected.”