Fire hazard concerns over fly-tipping at Aberdeen flats

A father has slammed fly-tippers who left a pile of potentially dangerous rubbish outside his Aberdeen home

Eric Needham, who lives at the property on Fowler Avenue, Middlefield woke up to find sofas, broken televisions, mattresses, empty cardboard boxes and toys piled up.

The 46-year-old reported the mess to the council last Tuesday but was unhappy that it was not dealt with sooner.

It has since by removed by Aberdeen City Council crews.

However, Eric was worried that someone could come along and set it alight outside his young daughter’s bedroom.

He said: “It feels like nobody wants to do anything.

“Why should we live in a place like that? Not one person has come here from the council.

“It is a disgrace. How are we supposed to live like that? People will think that is our mess.”

The taxi driver also said he was struggling to sleep over fears firebugs could target the abandoned goods.

He said the rubbish had been left next to a gas pipe and he worried that his child could potentially come to harm.

Eric, who has been a council tenant for two years, said: “I couldn’t sleep the other night because somebody could just come along and burn it.

“There’s a gas pipe and my little girl’s bedroom is at the front of the house.

“My neighbour had already chased off a group of kids because he thought they might set it on fire.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said the piles of rubbish was removed by their teams on Friday.

She added the local authority urged people in Aberdeen to report incidents of flytipping.

The spokeswoman said: “In Aberdeen we actively encourage members of the public to report flytipping and have successfully introduced an online tool to make that easier and quicker, as part of the council’s wider commitment to using digital platforms to improve the customer experience.

“As a local authority we are responsible for the uplift of items from public areas, not private land, and have a duty to tackle flytipping to ensure related health and safety as well as environmental issues are addressed.”