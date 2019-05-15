Fire fails to halt revamp of former Aberdeen school

Partners have echoed their commitment to revamping a historical school into housing – regardless of a recent fire.

Torry Development Trust, Grampian Housing Association and Aberdeen City Council bosses met on Monday to discuss the future of Victoria Road School after it was engulfed in flames on Friday.

Now the group has said it is dedicated to going forward with their plans to transform the space into affordable housing.

A spokeswoman for Grampian Housing Association said: “The association still intends to purchase the site and there is a strong commitment from the partners to progress with this redevelopment.

“It will bring much-needed affordable housing to the area along with community facilities and a nursery which the local community has informed us there is a need for.

“Grampian Housing Association and Torry Development Trust are taking independent professional advice about a full range of safeguarding measures that involve site and building security.

“These will be discussed with Aberdeen City Council.”