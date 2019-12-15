Fire destroys caravan in north-east village

A caravan at a north-east holiday park has been destroyed in a fire.

Emergency services were called to Melody Brooks Holiday Home Park in the coastal village of Portknockie at 1am today.

The caravan completely collapsed and the car parked next to it was also damaged.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by emergency services.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We sent three appliances and we used three ground monitors, lighting, four breathing apparatus, two main jets, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.”