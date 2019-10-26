Fire-damaged Aberdeen school site yet to go on market

A former fire-hit school is still to be put on the market.

Cordyce School in Dyce burned down following a vandalism attack in November 2017.

Aberdeen City Council opened the site up to bids earlier this year in the hope of transforming the space to be used as something else.

Several bids were received, including proposals for a new garden centre and community facilities submitted by Parkhill along with properties.

Plans were also put forward for a fitness village by boxer Lee McAllister.

However, at April’s city growth and resources committee it was recommended no offers be accepted.

Now, six months later, the site is still not back on the market.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We received offers for the former Cordyce School when it was marketed for sale.

“At the city growth and resources committee in April a report was approved recommending no offers be accepted and the site to be remarketed, taking account of the contents of the main issues in the local development plan report.

“We have advised all the parties who submitted offers of the situation, and the site will be brought back to the market in due course.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cordyce School, on Riverview Drive, was recently marked as a potential location for housing in the main issues report, which residents were invited to comment on in an event earlier this year.

Findings from the survey are used to compile the next local development plan for the city.

The Dyce community expressed concerns about the potential for further new housing after a controversial planning application for 288 affordable housing units was approved for the former BP site.

Last month, Aberdeen City Council stated the decision on the Cordyce site had been delayed.

Bids were to be discussed on September 18, but the meeting was postponed until November 29 due to “complications” around the offers submitted.

All of the bidders were notified.