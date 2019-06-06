Fire crews withdraw from north-east property blaze over safety fears

Firefighters have been forced to withdraw from a blaze in a property over fears the roof could collapse.

The fire broke out in a ground-floor property on Inn Brae, in Longside, just after 11.30am.

Crews had tried to quell the flames, but have withdrawn over fears the roof could cave in.

A dozen appliances are in attendance at the blaze on Inn Brae in Longside.

There are not thought to have been any casualties.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a well-developed fire within a dwelling on Inn Brae.

“It is in a ground-floor property.

“We received the call at 11.37am and have nine different appliances there including incident support vehicles and pumps. Another two are en route.

“Three hose reel jets and six breathing apparatus have been used so far.”

Police Scotland said on social media: “Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Inn Brae in Longside, Peterhead as a large number of emergency service vehicles are in the area responding to a fire.

“Drivers are asked to use alternative routes in the meantime.”