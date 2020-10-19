Fire crews tackle north-east hay bale blaze

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a north-east farm involving around 60 hay bales.

Crews are currently at the scene near the B993 road near Monymusk on the road to Tillyfouie.

The incident was attended by crews dispatched from Alford and Kintore at 9.24pm.

Fire crews are attempting to extinguish the blaze and the incident is still on-going.

The stop message came through at 1.20am.

Two appliances were sent out, however only one remains on the scene this morning.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews have one main jet in use at the moment.”