Fire crews tackle farm building blaze near north-east village

Four fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze near a north-east village.
The fire broke out in a farm building just north of Rothienorman just before 4am this morning.
A spokeswoman said: “We are currently in attendance at a building fire in Rothienorman.
“We sent out four appliances from Turriff, Oldmeldrum, Insch and Inverurie.
“Crews are using two hose-reel jets and remain in attendance.”
There are no reports of injuries.
