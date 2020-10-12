Fire crews tackle farm building blaze near north-east village

Four fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze near a north-east village.

The fire broke out in a farm building just north of Rothienorman just before 4am this morning.

A spokeswoman said: “We are currently in attendance at a building fire in Rothienorman.

“We sent out four appliances from Turriff, Oldmeldrum, Insch and Inverurie.

“Crews are using two hose-reel jets and remain in attendance.”

There are no reports of injuries.