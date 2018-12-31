Monday, December 31st 2018 Show Links
News / Local

Fire crews tackle car blaze on north-east road

by Ana Da Silva
31/12/2018, 8:19 am Updated: 31/12/2018, 11:02 am
© Supplied
Send us a story

Fire services and police units were called to a car blaze on a north-road.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services was made aware of the incident at around 2.45am yesterday morning to a black BMW X5 on the A90 near Peterhead.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The report came to us at 2.45am about a car on fire near the KFC roundabout on the A90.

“We attended along with fire services.

“The car on fire was a black coloured BMW X5 and it appears to have been an electrical fault and is not being treated as suspicious.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the incident.

He added: “We mobilised two appliances from Peterhead Fire Station.

“We arrived on the scene at 2.49am and we used one hose reel jet.”

The stop message came in at 2.57am.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel