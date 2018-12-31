Fire crews tackle car blaze on north-east road

Fire services and police units were called to a car blaze on a north-road.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services was made aware of the incident at around 2.45am yesterday morning to a black BMW X5 on the A90 near Peterhead.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The report came to us at 2.45am about a car on fire near the KFC roundabout on the A90.

“We attended along with fire services.

“The car on fire was a black coloured BMW X5 and it appears to have been an electrical fault and is not being treated as suspicious.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the incident.

He added: “We mobilised two appliances from Peterhead Fire Station.

“We arrived on the scene at 2.49am and we used one hose reel jet.”

The stop message came in at 2.57am.