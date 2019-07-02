Fire crews tackle blaze on board fishing vessel featured on new TV show

Fire crews were called to a blaze on a boat just hours before it was due to appear on a TV show.

Firefighters fought the blaze on Banff-registered Genesis at Macduff Harbour at around 9am yesterday.

Four appliances were sent from Macduff, Portsoy, Aberchirder, Turriff and Aberdeen.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got the call at 8.51am of a fire at Macduff Harbour.

“We had two breathing apparatus in use.”

The Banff Coastguard Rescue Team was also called to assist.

A spokesman added: “We were called around 9am to assist with a fishing vessel that was on fire at the harbour.”

Fire crews received the stop message at 10.46am.

The vessel appeared on Channel 5’s Trawlermen: Celebs at Sea, featuring rugby star Ben Cohen, singer Shane Lynch and chef Anthony Worrall-Thompson, last night.