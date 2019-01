Fire crews were called to a blaze in a north-east home.

Two appliances from Stonehaven were called to the scene on Church Street in Inverbervie at 9.41am.

It is believed that the blaze started in the kitchen of the home.

The fire was put out at 10.37am, with crews using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a PPV fan.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.