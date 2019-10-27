Video: Fire crews tackle blaze at north-east farm

Crews spent the night at a north-east farm after a steading containing hay bales caught fire.

The emergency services were called to Fortree farm near Ellon shortly before 7pm last night following reports of a fire.

After extinguishing the blaze firefighters kept returning to the scene through the night to make sure it would not start again.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed the fire was out with the crews leaving the scene this morning.

She said: “We were called at 6.48pm and we sent three appliances and a water carrier.

“There were two appliances from Aberdeen, one from Ellon and the water carrier was from Turriff.

“It was a farm building on fire with hay bales within.

“We got the stop message at 5.31am.”