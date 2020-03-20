Fire crews tackle blaze at Aberdeen house

Fire crews were called out to a blaze at a house in Aberdeen.

Three appliances were sent to the incident on Polwarth Road in Torry following reports of a fire at around 1.30am this morning.

Police also attended and closed off Polwarth Road at the junction with Wellington Road for two hours, from 2.30am until 4.35am.

Fire crews spent almost an hour and half fighting the flames, eventually extinguishing them and leaving the scene at 2.54am.

There are not thought to be any injuries, with the occupants of the property all accounted for.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed they had sent three appliances, plus a height appliance to the scene.

He said: “We used breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.”

A police spokeswoman said they had left the scene at 4.35am, with the building stable.