Fire crews tackle blaze at Aberdeen flat

17/02/2019, 10:36 am
Firefighters have tackled a “well developed” blaze in an Aberdeen flat.

Four crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were at the scene on St Clair Street in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood that no one was injured in the fire.

A SFRS spokesman said:  “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 3.04am to reports of a flat fire in Aberdeen.

“Operations control mobilised four fire engines to the city’s St Clair Street, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire impacting a ground floor property.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and remained on the scene working to make the area safe.”

