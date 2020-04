Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in a bedroom at Aberdeen student flat last night.

The incident, at the halls of residence on Don Street, happened in a ground floor flat at around 8.15pm.

Two appliances, from central fire station, spent around 30 minutes at the scene, using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed crews left the scene at 8.45pm.