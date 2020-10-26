Fire crews tackle bedroom blaze at Aberdeen home

Firefighters tackled a bedroom fire in an Aberdeen property tonight.
Two crews from Central Station attended the property in Slains Avenue, Bridge of Don, just after 9pm.
One hose reel jet was used to to extinguish the blaze.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Fire crews ventilated the property using a fan before departing the scene around 10pm.
